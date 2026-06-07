US Strikes Iranian Sites After It Targets Bahrain, Kuwait

MENAFN - Gulf Times) US forces struck Iranian coastal ‌radar sites yesterday after shooting down drones launched by Iran toward the Strait of Hormuz, the US military said, ​in the latest escalation complicating efforts to end ‌the war between the two countries.

The US military believed the four Iranian drones were targeting regional maritime traffic, a ‌US official told Reuters. US Central Command said on X that ‌the US then struck Iran's surveillance sites in Goruk and ‌Qeshm Island, both on the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's foreign ministry said the US action broke an April 8 ceasefire, adding that such repeated violations showed Washington had no intention of reducing tensions. It warned that the United States would bear responsibility for the consequences of its“illegal actions”.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had attacked US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for US strikes and fired at four tankers trying to cross the strait without its permission.

Kuwait's army said yesterday it engaged seven ballistic missiles that passed over residential areas, resulting in material damage but no casualties. In Bahrain, sirens sounded and residents were urged to seek shelter.

Kuwait and Bahrain condemned the strikes. Iran later said it had hit US bases in both countries with ballistic missiles, but the U. military said six missiles were ​intercepted and a seventh did not reach its target.

Iranian state media reported that Mohsin Naqvi, the interior minister of Pakistan, which has been mediating an end to the conflict, arrived in Tehran yesterday for talks with Iranian officials including Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

A Pakistani source said Naqvi would carry a message from Pakistan to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

US President Donald Trump is facing mounting domestic political pressure due to rising gas prices to bring the unpopular war to an end. He told NBC that while most of Iran's drone and missile manufacturing facilities had been destroyed, the Iranians still had access to about a fifth of their missiles.

“They have some missiles, they have some drones. I would say percentage wise, maybe 21%-22% of their missiles. It's a lot of missiles, but it's not what it was when we first attacked,” Trump told NBC News' Meet the Press program, according to excerpts released ‌by the network on Friday.