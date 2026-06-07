Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour Sparks Massive Health Concerns. Internet Says 'This Isn't Okay'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ariana Grande has officially launched her Eternal Sunshine Tour, marking her return to live performances after several years away from the road.

Ariana Grande's latest concert sparks health concerns

While many fans celebrated the start of the tour and the opportunity to see the pop star perform again, discussion on social media quickly shifted towards her appearance, prompting a wider debate about celebrity health, privacy and the limits of public commentary.

The Grammy -winning singer has spent recent years balancing music, film projects and the promotion of her latest work. Her return to touring was expected to be one of the most significant pop events of the year, drawing widespread attention from fans around the world.

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However, shortly after images and videos from the tour began circulating online, some social media users voiced concern about Grande's physical appearance.

One user wrote:“If she looks thin on camera I assure yall she looks 2x thinner in person, everyone should be concern this ain't normal (sic)”.

Another commented:“all you soft arianators need to wake the f--k up this is not okay (sic)”.

Speculation about the demands of a lengthy concert schedule also emerged.“ariana it gets to a point.... in about 2 weeks she'll start cancelling tour dates... idk if she can last the whole tour (sic),” one post read.

Other fans expressed concern while emphasising support for the singer. One user wrote:“i really wanted to go into this tour loving everything.... but she just looks SOOOOO concerning..... i'm genuinely appalled.... i truly hope ariana is okay (sic)”.

Another added:“i don't like speaking on her body i never did but it genuinely gets to a point i'm not even joking this isn't okay (sic)”.

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At the same time, many fans pushed back against what they viewed as excessive scrutiny and speculation about Grande's health. Several users argued that online conversations had become insensitive and, in some cases, harmful.

“Okay let's say Ariana does have an ED. The way that you guys treat it like a moral failure on her part than an actual illness is very disturbing and disgraceful, there is no sympathy, the conversations aren't coming from a good place (sic),” one fan wrote.

Another user echoed similar concerns, posting:“after seeing y'all talk about ariana i realized this generation is not nearly as supportive of mental health as they think. if you really believe she has an ed why are you calling her disgusting & villainizing her & suggesting she needs to be kept away & not be allowed in public? (sic)”

The discussion also highlighted broader concerns about the treatment of public figures online.“imagine going back on tour after so many years to see your fans only for them to comment on your body and criticize your health, if i were ariana i'd cancel the tour and never show my face again (sic),” another user wrote.

Despite the online controversy, Grande 's Eternal Sunshine Tour continues to generate significant interest among fans, with attention now focused on the upcoming dates as the singer resumes her return to the global stage.