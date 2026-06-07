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Georgian PM Congratulates Pashinyan On Election Victory

Georgian PM Congratulates Pashinyan On Election Victory


2026-06-07 04:39:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has congratulated his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan on his victory in the parliamentary elections, Trend reports.

​Kobakhidze shared his congratulations on his page on the X social media platform.

​"Heartfelt congratulations to PM Nikol Pashinyan on his party's success in the elections. Looking forward to continuing our close cooperation to strengthen the strategic partnership and friendly relations between Georgia and Armenia for the prosperity of our nations," he wrote.

​According to preliminary voting results in Armenia's parliamentary elections, Nikol Pashinyan's "Civil Contract" party is in the lead. The preliminary election results, based on open data, were presented by Infocom.

​The preliminary voting results currently stand as follows:

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Trend News Agency

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