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S. Korea’s Ex-President Yoon Questioned Over Communications Linked to Failed Martial Law Attempt
(MENAFN) Yoon Suk Yeol has been questioned by investigators over allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of rights tied to communications used to justify his failed 2024 attempt to impose martial law, according to reports.
The questioning took place on Saturday after he was brought from the Seoul Detention Center to the special counsel’s office in Gwacheon, marking his first interrogation by the newly formed investigative team since its establishment on February 25.
Investigators allege that Yoon directed officials from the Foreign Ministry and the National Security Office to send messages to allied governments, including the United States, portraying the martial law declaration as lawful and necessary.
Those communications reportedly framed the emergency measure as a response aimed at safeguarding democratic institutions and countering alleged pro–North Korean influence, according to reports.
The National Security Office is believed to have relayed the message to South Korea’s intelligence services shortly after the December 3, 2024 declaration, where it was translated and briefed to a CIA representative, according to reports.
Authorities are now focusing their investigation on Yoon’s intent in issuing the communications and the circumstances under which they were disseminated.
Yoon was previously removed from office following legal findings related to the martial law attempt. He is currently facing multiple legal proceedings and is serving a life sentence in connection with the case, according to reports.
The questioning took place on Saturday after he was brought from the Seoul Detention Center to the special counsel’s office in Gwacheon, marking his first interrogation by the newly formed investigative team since its establishment on February 25.
Investigators allege that Yoon directed officials from the Foreign Ministry and the National Security Office to send messages to allied governments, including the United States, portraying the martial law declaration as lawful and necessary.
Those communications reportedly framed the emergency measure as a response aimed at safeguarding democratic institutions and countering alleged pro–North Korean influence, according to reports.
The National Security Office is believed to have relayed the message to South Korea’s intelligence services shortly after the December 3, 2024 declaration, where it was translated and briefed to a CIA representative, according to reports.
Authorities are now focusing their investigation on Yoon’s intent in issuing the communications and the circumstances under which they were disseminated.
Yoon was previously removed from office following legal findings related to the martial law attempt. He is currently facing multiple legal proceedings and is serving a life sentence in connection with the case, according to reports.
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