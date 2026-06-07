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Mass Shooting Near Ohio Festival Leaves Twelve Injured
(MENAFN) At least 12 people were injured in a shooting close to a street festival in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, sending crowds into panic as gunfire erupted and authorities launched a search for those responsible, according to reports.
The incident took place near the Old West End Festival area, where police were dispatched at approximately 5:37 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officials said: “Many victims have been transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment,” and confirmed that efforts to locate the suspect or suspects were ongoing. Authorities later updated the casualty count, reporting at least 12 injured individuals, including two in critical condition. Victims ranged in age from teenagers to adults in their sixties, according to reports.
Local law enforcement indicated that preliminary findings suggest multiple shooters may have been involved. A police official stated it appeared that at least two individuals were firing weapons and were “probably shooting at each other.”
Witness accounts described a chaotic scene as the shooting unfolded during the crowded event. One witness, a Navy veteran with medical training present at the festival, said: “everybody hit the deck” as the gunfire began. He reported seeing several injured individuals scattered across the area shortly after the shooting started, according to reports.
Authorities have not yet identified any suspects, and the investigation remains active as police continue searching for those involved.
The incident took place near the Old West End Festival area, where police were dispatched at approximately 5:37 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officials said: “Many victims have been transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment,” and confirmed that efforts to locate the suspect or suspects were ongoing. Authorities later updated the casualty count, reporting at least 12 injured individuals, including two in critical condition. Victims ranged in age from teenagers to adults in their sixties, according to reports.
Local law enforcement indicated that preliminary findings suggest multiple shooters may have been involved. A police official stated it appeared that at least two individuals were firing weapons and were “probably shooting at each other.”
Witness accounts described a chaotic scene as the shooting unfolded during the crowded event. One witness, a Navy veteran with medical training present at the festival, said: “everybody hit the deck” as the gunfire began. He reported seeing several injured individuals scattered across the area shortly after the shooting started, according to reports.
Authorities have not yet identified any suspects, and the investigation remains active as police continue searching for those involved.
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