₹1 Crore NYC Salary Feels 'Small' - Indian Man Says ₹25 LPA In India Better Than Massive Package In US

MENAFN - Live Mint) A seemingly massive ₹1 crore salary in New York City isn't actually as big as it sounds, said an Indian man living in the United States. In a viral Instagram post, Yash Sharma argued that a professional making ₹25-30 lakh annually in India is likely "happier" and more comfortable than their NYC counterpart.

He highlighted that federal taxes, housing costs, healthcare, and lifestyle expenses often consume the supposedly higher NYC salary, and claimed that after these expenses, the take-home pay drops significantly.

“The Dark Side of an ₹1 Crore package in New York (USA),” Sharma wrote in the caption of his viral Instagram video.

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Sharma exposed“the truth” of the high NYC salary package in the viral video and said,“...federal tax, state tax, New York City tax, Social Security and Medicare mean thirty-five to forty per cent of your package of one crore just went to tax.”

He also shared that the rent of a basic New York City apartment is easily around 2-3 lakh per month.“Now, if you have to live in New York, you will have to rent a house here, and the rent of a house here can be stopped at two to three lakh rupees,” Sharma said.

“So, I think a guy earning ₹25 lakh rupees in India is happier than a guy with a package of ₹1 crore in New York,” he added.

Sharma also noted that the air in New York smells.

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Social media users had a mixed reaction to Yash Sharma's viral post. While some users highlighted other issues of staying in the US, saying“you are completely on your own, managing the house and work,” others noted that the comparison was unfair.

“Rent in Mumbai>>> Rent in USA,” a user highlighted.

Another user said,“40% tax, 100% high quality services by the government. India 30% income tax, 18% GST, 0% quality government services.”

A user noted,“India main tax kitne per cent log dete hai 5% se kaam fir chilate sahulatein usa jese chahiye..India main free hai health treatment 5 lakh tak...but in USA, health insurance nai hoga to tumara ghar bik jayega ek halki c bimari pe.”

“NYC is nyc bro, it's any day far better than us!” a user said.“World-class facilities, infrastructure, professional ppl/work system...left the chat,” another added.

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Several Indians also suggested that Sharma return to India since he has such an issue with the US.

“Wapas aajao bhai waha kyu ho aap,” a user said.“Bhai India Aa Jao Welcome Home In Advance,” said another user.