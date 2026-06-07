403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Heavy Rainfall Raises Flood, Landslide Risks in Southwest Japan
(MENAFN) Authorities in Japan have warned of an increased risk of flooding and landslides after intense rainfall hit parts of the country’s southwest on Sunday, according to weather officials and media reports.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said that strong rain cloud systems had formed over Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures by late Sunday morning, significantly elevating the likelihood of weather-related disasters.
Officials also cautioned that atmospheric conditions across western Japan are expected to remain highly unstable. Shikoku Island may face particularly heavy rainfall capable of triggering further alerts.
A weather front stretching from mainland China across the Nansei Islands and into southern Japan is interacting with a low-pressure system over the East China Sea, which is moving east-northeast along the front, contributing to the severe conditions.
Forecasts indicate that rainfall could reach up to 300 millimeters within 24 hours in Shikoku, while southern Kyushu and the Amami region may receive up to 150 millimeters by early Monday.
Authorities continue to urge residents in affected regions to remain vigilant as the risk of river overflow, flooding in low-lying areas, and landslides remains elevated.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said that strong rain cloud systems had formed over Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures by late Sunday morning, significantly elevating the likelihood of weather-related disasters.
Officials also cautioned that atmospheric conditions across western Japan are expected to remain highly unstable. Shikoku Island may face particularly heavy rainfall capable of triggering further alerts.
A weather front stretching from mainland China across the Nansei Islands and into southern Japan is interacting with a low-pressure system over the East China Sea, which is moving east-northeast along the front, contributing to the severe conditions.
Forecasts indicate that rainfall could reach up to 300 millimeters within 24 hours in Shikoku, while southern Kyushu and the Amami region may receive up to 150 millimeters by early Monday.
Authorities continue to urge residents in affected regions to remain vigilant as the risk of river overflow, flooding in low-lying areas, and landslides remains elevated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment