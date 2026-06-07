Sharjah Dives Deep Into Marine Conservation With 'Sustainable Sea' Campaign

The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah has launched the "Sustainable Sea" initiative as part of its World Environment Day activities, bringing together divers, volunteers, and partner institutions to promote marine conservation and combat the growing threat of plastic pollution to the emirate's coastal ecosystems.

The initiative combined direct environmental action with community outreach, anchored by an underwater clean-up diving campaign launched from Khor Al Khan Marina. Divers and volunteers worked to remove marine debris from the seabed with the aim of reducing pollution's impact on marine life and coral reefs, and supporting the long-term sustainability of the region's marine ecosystems.

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The campaign drew participation from a wide range of collaborating entities, including the Sharjah Museums Authority, Beeah Group, the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, Sharjah Municipality, and Majlan Marine Sports Centre – underscoring the role of cross-sector partnerships in advancing environmental goals.

Aisha Rashid Deemas, Chairperson of EPAA, stressed that protecting the marine environment demands collective commitment from both institutions and individuals.

“The Sustainable Sea initiative reflects EPAA's ongoing commitment to raising environmental awareness and encouraging community participation in marine conservation. Protecting natural resources is a shared responsibility that requires the collaboration of both institutions and individuals, she added.

Deemas also highlighted the urgency of tackling plastic pollution, describing it as "one of the most significant challenges facing marine ecosystems worldwide" due to the harm it inflicts on marine organisms and their habitats. "Through awareness and field-based initiatives such as this, we seek to mitigate these risks and strengthen environmental stewardship among present and future generations," she added.

Beyond the clean-up, the initiative featured a guided tour of the Sharjah Aquarium and a series of specialised awareness stations addressing marine pollution, the dangers of excessive plastic consumption, and its effects on sea turtles and other marine species. Visitors were introduced to eco-friendly alternatives to encourage more sustainable everyday habits.

A lecture delivered by a specialist researcher shed further light on the plight of sea turtles, examining the key threats to their survival, the importance of preserving their natural habitats, and their role in maintaining healthy marine ecosystems.

The "Sustainable Sea" initiative forms part of broader national efforts to safeguard marine environments through the integration of awareness campaigns, volunteer engagement, and practical field activities targeting marine waste removal and the promotion of sustainable behaviours.

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