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Istanbul Forum Advances Zero-Waste Agenda with Emphasis on Circular Systems and Food Loss
(MENAFN) The Zero Waste Forum in Istanbul continued on Saturday, where participants focused on key environmental priorities including circular economy models, food waste reduction, sustainable development strategies, and how municipal authorities can strengthen zero-waste implementation, according to reports.
The event spans three days and runs until Sunday, framed under the theme “Road to Antalya: Zero Waste as Climate Action.” It connects the discussions to broader international climate objectives ahead of COP31, which Türkiye is set to host in Antalya this November, according to reports.
Saturday’s sessions placed particular emphasis on organic waste and its contribution to methane emissions. Experts and delegates also examined strategies for minimizing food loss throughout production and distribution chains, as well as approaches to reducing excess at the source.
Additional panels explored wider structural transitions, including shifting industrial systems toward circular production methods, expanding reuse and recycling frameworks, developing the bioeconomy, and understanding how consumption behavior and media influence contribute to waste generation patterns, according to reports.
The forum opened earlier on Friday with remarks delivered by Emine Erdoğan, who also leads the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste and serves as honorary head of the Zero Waste Foundation. The opening day also included contributions from the Executive Director of UN-Habitat, according to reports.
Attendees include a range of international figures such as Princess Dana Firas of Jordan, Zimbabwe’s First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, Burundi’s First Lady Angeline Ndayishimiye, Vice Chair of the UN Zero Waste Advisory Board José Manuel Moller, Russian presidential aide and climate envoy Ruslan Edelgeriev, former Mauritian President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, former Serbian President Boris Tadić, former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, and former Slovenian President Borut Pahor, according to reports.
The forum acts as the central event of Istanbul Zero Waste Week, a broader city initiative that brings together government institutions, municipalities, private sector actors, and civil society organizations to promote zero-waste policies and sustainable living practices.
Running in parallel, the Zero Waste Festival includes exhibitions, workshops, and public engagement activities designed to raise environmental awareness and encourage practical adoption of sustainable habits.
The event spans three days and runs until Sunday, framed under the theme “Road to Antalya: Zero Waste as Climate Action.” It connects the discussions to broader international climate objectives ahead of COP31, which Türkiye is set to host in Antalya this November, according to reports.
Saturday’s sessions placed particular emphasis on organic waste and its contribution to methane emissions. Experts and delegates also examined strategies for minimizing food loss throughout production and distribution chains, as well as approaches to reducing excess at the source.
Additional panels explored wider structural transitions, including shifting industrial systems toward circular production methods, expanding reuse and recycling frameworks, developing the bioeconomy, and understanding how consumption behavior and media influence contribute to waste generation patterns, according to reports.
The forum opened earlier on Friday with remarks delivered by Emine Erdoğan, who also leads the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste and serves as honorary head of the Zero Waste Foundation. The opening day also included contributions from the Executive Director of UN-Habitat, according to reports.
Attendees include a range of international figures such as Princess Dana Firas of Jordan, Zimbabwe’s First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, Burundi’s First Lady Angeline Ndayishimiye, Vice Chair of the UN Zero Waste Advisory Board José Manuel Moller, Russian presidential aide and climate envoy Ruslan Edelgeriev, former Mauritian President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, former Serbian President Boris Tadić, former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, and former Slovenian President Borut Pahor, according to reports.
The forum acts as the central event of Istanbul Zero Waste Week, a broader city initiative that brings together government institutions, municipalities, private sector actors, and civil society organizations to promote zero-waste policies and sustainable living practices.
Running in parallel, the Zero Waste Festival includes exhibitions, workshops, and public engagement activities designed to raise environmental awareness and encourage practical adoption of sustainable habits.
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