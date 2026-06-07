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Istanbul Gala Highlights Growth of Islamic Economy Partnerships
(MENAFN) Prominent government officials, financial sector representatives, and business figures from around the world convened at Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Palace on Friday for the 5th Global Business Excellence Gala, an event organized within the framework of the 3rd Global Islamic Economy Summit.
During the gathering, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz stressed the increasing need for global collaboration and value-driven financial systems as the world faces economic uncertainty and evolving challenges.
“At a time when global uncertainties are deepening, solidarity and sustainable growth have become more critical than ever. With its ethics-based structure, Islamic finance holds tremendous potential to make significant contributions to the global economy,” Yilmaz said.
He also reiterated Türkiye’s determination to strengthen participation banking and other interest-free financial models, noting that Istanbul continues to advance its ambitions of becoming a leading international financial center.
“I firmly believe that the future of the Islamic economy will be shaped by the strong partnerships demonstrated here and the joint projects that will emerge from them,” he said.
Hosted at the Presidential Office within Dolmabahce Palace, the gala brought together policymakers, strategic stakeholders, corporate leaders, and representatives of financial organizations operating across the Islamic economic sector.
Among those attending was Abdullah Saleh Kamel, who chairs the Board of Trustees of the AlBaraka Islamic Economy Forum.
In his opening remarks, Kamel greeted participants and underscored the value of strengthening cross-border cooperation to support the continued development of the Islamic economy.
“Your esteemed presence here clearly reflects the importance of the collaborations we will build together to further advance the global Islamic economy,” he said.
During the gathering, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz stressed the increasing need for global collaboration and value-driven financial systems as the world faces economic uncertainty and evolving challenges.
“At a time when global uncertainties are deepening, solidarity and sustainable growth have become more critical than ever. With its ethics-based structure, Islamic finance holds tremendous potential to make significant contributions to the global economy,” Yilmaz said.
He also reiterated Türkiye’s determination to strengthen participation banking and other interest-free financial models, noting that Istanbul continues to advance its ambitions of becoming a leading international financial center.
“I firmly believe that the future of the Islamic economy will be shaped by the strong partnerships demonstrated here and the joint projects that will emerge from them,” he said.
Hosted at the Presidential Office within Dolmabahce Palace, the gala brought together policymakers, strategic stakeholders, corporate leaders, and representatives of financial organizations operating across the Islamic economic sector.
Among those attending was Abdullah Saleh Kamel, who chairs the Board of Trustees of the AlBaraka Islamic Economy Forum.
In his opening remarks, Kamel greeted participants and underscored the value of strengthening cross-border cooperation to support the continued development of the Islamic economy.
“Your esteemed presence here clearly reflects the importance of the collaborations we will build together to further advance the global Islamic economy,” he said.
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