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Historical Dispute Rekindles Tensions Between Poland,Ukraine
(MENAFN) A renewed disagreement over historical memory has emerged between Poland and Ukraine after Polish officials objected to Ukraine’s decision to name a military formation after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA).
On Saturday, Poland’s defense minister revealed that he had discussed the matter with Kyrylo Budanov, a senior representative of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration. In a statement shared on social media, he emphasized that Poland’s position regarding the victims of the Volhynia massacres remains firm.
“Poland and Ukraine are partners in security matters. But in matters of history, we must tell each other the truth, because only in this way can we build the future,” he added.
The disagreement revolves around the historical legacy of the UPA, a nationalist armed movement that sought Ukrainian independence during and after World War II.
Within Poland, the group is largely linked to the events in Volhynia and eastern Galicia in 1943 and 1944, where Polish historians say tens of thousands of Polish civilians were killed by UPA fighters and their collaborators.
Polish lawmakers have formally classified those killings as genocide. In contrast, Ukraine has generally regarded the UPA as part of its broader resistance against both Nazi and Soviet domination.
Differing interpretations of that period have long been a source of friction between Warsaw and Kyiv, despite the close cooperation that has developed between the two countries, particularly following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The latest controversy gained momentum after reports indicated that a Ukrainian military unit had been named in honor of the "Heroes of the UPA," prompting criticism from politicians across Poland’s political landscape.
The episode has once again highlighted the challenges both countries face in balancing their strategic partnership with unresolved historical disagreements.
On Saturday, Poland’s defense minister revealed that he had discussed the matter with Kyrylo Budanov, a senior representative of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration. In a statement shared on social media, he emphasized that Poland’s position regarding the victims of the Volhynia massacres remains firm.
“Poland and Ukraine are partners in security matters. But in matters of history, we must tell each other the truth, because only in this way can we build the future,” he added.
The disagreement revolves around the historical legacy of the UPA, a nationalist armed movement that sought Ukrainian independence during and after World War II.
Within Poland, the group is largely linked to the events in Volhynia and eastern Galicia in 1943 and 1944, where Polish historians say tens of thousands of Polish civilians were killed by UPA fighters and their collaborators.
Polish lawmakers have formally classified those killings as genocide. In contrast, Ukraine has generally regarded the UPA as part of its broader resistance against both Nazi and Soviet domination.
Differing interpretations of that period have long been a source of friction between Warsaw and Kyiv, despite the close cooperation that has developed between the two countries, particularly following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The latest controversy gained momentum after reports indicated that a Ukrainian military unit had been named in honor of the "Heroes of the UPA," prompting criticism from politicians across Poland’s political landscape.
The episode has once again highlighted the challenges both countries face in balancing their strategic partnership with unresolved historical disagreements.
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