Hair Curling: 5 Game-Changing Gadgets For Salon-Perfect Curls At Home!
If you want to curl your hair without heat, the heatless curling ribbon is a fantastic option. You can wear it overnight and wake up with natural-looking curls. These are quite trendy these days, especially among young girls who want to curl their hair naturally. The price ranges from ₹200 to ₹1,000, and you can use it multiple times. It gives you beautiful curls without any hair damage.
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Hot rollers are considered excellent for adding both volume and curls to your hair. They give especially good results on long and thick hair. Many celebs use these hot rollers to add volume to the front section of their hair. The price for a set starts from ₹1,000 and can go up to ₹4,000.
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