Hair Curling: 5 Game-Changing Gadgets For Salon-Perfect Curls At Home!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Want to know the best hair accessories for curling your hair without using any heat? Or what's the real difference between an automatic curler and a curling iron? We break down everything you need to know to get those perfect curls right at home.For special occasions, we often go to the parlour and spend anywhere between ₹500 to ₹1,000 just to get our hair curled. But the market now has many accessories and gadgets that are a one-time investment. You can save a lot of money as these tools last for years. Let's look at 5 popular hair curling tools that can make your look super stylish.An automatic hair curler rolls your hair by itself and creates perfect curls in just a few seconds. It is very easy to use and gives you uniform curls every time. You can find many varieties in the market, with prices starting from ₹2,000 and going all the way up to ₹50,000.The curling iron is one of the most popular hair styling gadgets available. This tool comes in different barrel sizes, helping you create everything from soft waves to tight curls. Many companies make curling irons, and their prices range from ₹800 to ₹5,000.People have been using Flexi rollers for a very long time. You just need to roll your hair in them and leave them for a few hours to get beautiful curls. They are also very easy to use. Simply divide your hair, wrap it around the roller, and then secure it like a hook. Their price starts from ₹150 and goes up to ₹700.

If you want to curl your hair without heat, the heatless curling ribbon is a fantastic option. You can wear it overnight and wake up with natural-looking curls. These are quite trendy these days, especially among young girls who want to curl their hair naturally. The price ranges from ₹200 to ₹1,000, and you can use it multiple times. It gives you beautiful curls without any hair damage.

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Hot rollers are considered excellent for adding both volume and curls to your hair. They give especially good results on long and thick hair. Many celebs use these hot rollers to add volume to the front section of their hair. The price for a set starts from ₹1,000 and can go up to ₹4,000.

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