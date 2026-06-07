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5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Greece

5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Greece


2026-06-07 07:19:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Beijing, China: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted Greece at 10:02pm (1002 GMT) on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 38.72 degrees north latitude and 23.34 degrees east longitude.

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The Peninsula

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