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SpaceX Secures Massive AI Infrastructure Deals
(MENAFN) SpaceX has strengthened its position in the artificial intelligence infrastructure market after reaching significant computing-resource agreements with Anthropic and Google, according to reports released Saturday. The deals come as the company moves closer to a possible stock market debut.
If both agreements are fulfilled in their entirety, their combined value could surpass $70 billion. Together, the contracts are estimated to generate roughly $26 billion annually.
Under the arrangement with Google, the technology giant is expected to pay approximately $920 million each month between October 2026 and June 2029 in exchange for access to SpaceX’s computing capacity. Reports indicate that the package includes about 110,000 Nvidia graphics processors along with supporting infrastructure designed to meet growing demand for Google's AI services, including Gemini Enterprise.
The Google agreement follows an earlier partnership with Anthropic, the developer of the Claude family of AI models.
According to reports, Anthropic obtained access to SpaceX’s Colossus 1 data center, a facility believed to house more than 220,000 Nvidia chips and provide nearly 300 megawatts of computing capacity.
The Anthropic contract is reportedly worth around $1.25 billion per month.
However, the future duration of that arrangement remains unclear. Elon Musk stated that the lease was established as a short-term agreement, giving either party the ability to terminate it with 90 days’ notice.
Although the partnership could remain in place through May 2029, Musk indicated that SpaceX wants to preserve the flexibility to redirect the computing resources toward its own operations if needed.
The agreements arrive at a time when demand for AI-related computing infrastructure continues to surge across the technology sector.
If both agreements are fulfilled in their entirety, their combined value could surpass $70 billion. Together, the contracts are estimated to generate roughly $26 billion annually.
Under the arrangement with Google, the technology giant is expected to pay approximately $920 million each month between October 2026 and June 2029 in exchange for access to SpaceX’s computing capacity. Reports indicate that the package includes about 110,000 Nvidia graphics processors along with supporting infrastructure designed to meet growing demand for Google's AI services, including Gemini Enterprise.
The Google agreement follows an earlier partnership with Anthropic, the developer of the Claude family of AI models.
According to reports, Anthropic obtained access to SpaceX’s Colossus 1 data center, a facility believed to house more than 220,000 Nvidia chips and provide nearly 300 megawatts of computing capacity.
The Anthropic contract is reportedly worth around $1.25 billion per month.
However, the future duration of that arrangement remains unclear. Elon Musk stated that the lease was established as a short-term agreement, giving either party the ability to terminate it with 90 days’ notice.
Although the partnership could remain in place through May 2029, Musk indicated that SpaceX wants to preserve the flexibility to redirect the computing resources toward its own operations if needed.
The agreements arrive at a time when demand for AI-related computing infrastructure continues to surge across the technology sector.
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