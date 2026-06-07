Al Markhiya Gallery Exhibition To Host Works Of Three Artists

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Markhiya Gallery at Katara Art Center is organising the exhibition 'Between Yesterday and Today,' opening on Tuesday. Featuring the works of artists Lulu M, Masoud Rashid al-Balushi, and Mubarak al-Malik, the exhibition offers an artistic exploration of the three artists' careers, highlighting the transformations in their creative experiences, the ideas that have evolved over time, and the artistic identities that have been shaped through years of research, experimentation, and growth.

Through their new works, the artists showcase different stages of their artistic journeys, with each piece reflecting a unique signature and experience, while maintaining the common thread that united them in their early beginnings. The exhibition also provides visitors with an opportunity to compare the transformations in their artistic styles and creative visions over the past ten years.

The exhibition serves as a space for dialogue between the past and the present, documenting the evolution of the artists' individual experiences and highlighting how accumulated expertise and experiences have shaped their current works, whether in terms of techniques, themes, or visual approaches.

The organisers emphasise that 'Between Yesterday and Today' is not merely a showcase of new artworks, but rather a journey of reflection on the paths of three artists who began from a common point before each embarking on his or her own unique journey, only to reunite this time in an artistic experience that celebrates growth, development, and continuity within the visual arts landscape.

Al Markhiya Gallery Katara Art Center artistic identities