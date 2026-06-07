KAFD's Oasis500 Names New CEO In Board Of Director Shake Up

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 7 (Petra) – Oasis500, the entrepreneurial arm of the King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD), announced the reshuffle of its Board of Directors by appointing Khalil Haddad as new CEO.

In a company meeting chaired by Suhair Al-Ali, the move marks a "significant" milestone in Oasis500's journey toward further growth, regional expansion, and institutional maturity.

This announcement comes at a pivotal time as the company continues its efforts to attract investments for its fourth investment fund, "Oasis Ventures III (OVIII)," which Oasis500 launched earlier this year.

Overall, the fund focuses on investing in early-stage technology companies in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and addressing the growing need to bridge the investment gap at this stage.

The new Board of Directors features Suhair Al-Ali as Chair, Farid Belbisi, Walid Tahabsem, Zaid Farroukh, Rami Qawasmi; Hussam Hammo, and Faisal Qawar, as members.

//Petra// AG