Jordan, Thailand Discuss Science, Innovation Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- Secretary-General of the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST) Mashhour Rifai discussed with Thai Ambassador Jirapon Jirampaikool cooperation in scientific research, technology, and innovation.

According to an HCST statement issued Sunday, Rifai stressed the "deep-rooted" Jordanian-Thai relations and the council's keenness to build links with counterpart institutions in Thailand, exchange expertise and the best scientific practices, and benefit from international experience in innovation management.

Rifai reviewed the council's key programs, initiatives, and activities, noting the Scientific Research and Innovation Support Fund was brought under the HCST umbrella.

He said the move creates opportunities to strengthen institutional integration and develop the national research and innovation ecosystem, with special focus on building effective partnerships with local and international industrial sectors.

He also called for developing "effective" mechanisms for technology transfer and commercialization of scientific research outputs through licensing agreements, business incubators, and joint ventures with the industrial sector, helping turn innovation into productive economic value.

Jirampaikool, in turn, said coordination was "important to launch constructive" cooperation, particularly as Jordan and Thailand mark 60 years of diplomatic relations.

She stressed the importance of linking the HCST with Thai institutions that share similar goals and work mechanisms, while strengthening connections among universities, research centers, and the industrial sector, especially in modern technologies.

Additionally, she expressed particular interest in the Red Sea Conference, which the HCST will hold early next year. The National Center for Research and Development, one of the HCST's affiliated centers, is coordinating and preparing the event.

The two sides discussed mechanisms to finance joint research projects, explore cooperation opportunities in areas of mutual interest.

They also announced the possibility to prepare a draft memorandum of understanding to frame cooperation and establish a long-term strategic partnership between the HCST and counterpart institutions in Thailand.

//Petra// AO