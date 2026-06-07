Ayla, RSCN Renew Partnership To Support Biodiversity, Migratory Bird Conservation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, June 7 (Petra) -- Ayla Oasis Development Company has renewed its cooperation agreement with the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN), extending a strategic partnership spanning more than a decade that has helped position Aqaba as a key environmental destination along global migratory bird routes.

According to a company statement issued Sunday, the agreement reflects the two sides' shared commitment to protecting biodiversity, promoting sustainable environmental practices, supporting scientific monitoring programs for migratory birds, and developing ecotourism experiences that balance environmental conservation with high-quality visitor experiences.

Under the agreement, the two parties will continue implementing bird monitoring programs during the spring and autumn migration seasons of 2026. The program includes monitoring bird species and tracking their movements within Ayla, developing a specialized environmental database to document biodiversity, and enhancing scientific knowledge related to migratory birds.

The agreement also supports the continued operation of the Aqaba Bird Observatory and the expansion of its environmental education and awareness programs.

Ayla Chief Executive Officer Sahl Dudin said the renewed partnership reflects the company's commitment to investing in sustainability as a core component of its long-term development strategy, noting that environmental protection and the preservation of ecological balance remain central to Ayla's vision.

He said the partnership has produced tangible results over the years in bird monitoring and habitat conservation, adding that integrating sustainability with high-quality tourism experiences creates new opportunities for ecotourism in Aqaba and reinforces Ayla's position as a model for balanced and sustainable development.

For his part, RSCN Director General Fadi Nasser said the partnership represents a successful model of cooperation between the private sector and national institutions in protecting biodiversity.

He noted that the achievements of recent years have supported nature-based development efforts and helped raise awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation.

Nasser added that Aqaba offers a successful example of integrating ecotourism into private-sector projects, highlighting Ayla and the Aqaba Bird Observatory as leading models in biodiversity conservation through the creation of supportive habitats and environmental initiatives.

Since 2014, cooperation between Ayla and the RSCN has contributed to strengthening the role of the Aqaba Bird Observatory as a specialized scientific and environmental platform. The partnership has also facilitated the documentation of numerous migratory bird species, including several rarely recorded in Jordan, underscoring the growing environmental significance of Ayla and the observatory as major stopover sites along one of the world's most important migratory bird routes linking Europe and Asia with Africa.

//Petra// AJ