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ASE Falls 0.57% To 4,007 Points

ASE Falls 0.57% To 4,007 Points


2026-06-07 08:03:58
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- Turnover on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) reached JD 18.2 million on Sunday, with 5.8 million shares traded through 5,970 transactions.

The index fell by 0.57 percent to 4,007 points.

Of the 103 companies traded, 32 closed higher, while 40 declined compared with their previous closing prices.

At the sector level, the industrial index dropped by 2.57 percent, the financial index fell by 0.12 percent, and the services index edged down by 0.04 percent.

//Petra// AO

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Jordan News Agency

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