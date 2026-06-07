When Will Monsoon Arrive In Delhi, Gurugram And Noida After Delayed Onset In Kerala? Here's What IMD Says

MENAFN - Live Mint) According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) monsoon progression forecast, the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) during the last week of June, between June 25 and June 30. Neighbouring cities, including Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, as well as several other parts of northern India, are also expected to receive monsoon rains within the same period.

Although the monsoon typically reaches Kerala by June 1, this year it made landfall on June 4, arriving three days later than usual.

After making its entry into Delhi, the monsoon is forecast to continue its advance towards northwestern regions, covering areas of Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir. In 2025, the monsoon arrived in Delhi on June 29, which was two days later than the city's normal onset date of June 27, calculated using the long-term average from 1961 to 2019.

Delhi weather today

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, while the IMD forecast partly cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms and lightning during the day.

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According to the IMD, the minimum temperature was 0.1 degrees Celsius above the seasonal normal and 1.3 degrees higher than the previous day's reading, as per PTI.

The national capital is expected to witness a maximum temperature of around 39 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels stood at 55% at 8:30 am, the weather department said.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Sunday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 179 at 9 am.

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As per CPCB standards, an AQI reading between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 as 'moderate', 201 to 300 as 'poor', 301 to 400 as 'very poor', and 401 to 500 as 'severe'.

Delhi weather forecast

According to the forecast, Delhi is expected to witness hot weather conditions over the coming days. On June 7, temperatures are likely to range between 28°C and 40°C, with partly cloudy skies and a possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. The weather is expected to remain mostly clear on June 8, when the mercury may hover between 28°C and 41°C.

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Similar temperatures are forecast for June 9, with daytime conditions likely to be accompanied by strong surface winds. On June 10, the minimum temperature may rise to 29°C while the maximum could touch 41°C, with gusty winds continuing during the day.

A change in weather is expected on June 11, when temperatures may vary between 29°C and 40°C, along with the likelihood of thunderstorms and rainfall. The wet spell is expected to continue on June 12, with temperatures dropping to between 26°C and 36°C, as rain and thunderstorms are likely to provide some respite from the prevailing heat.

Kerala Monsoon

The IMD on June 4 officially declared the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon in Kerala, signalling the beginning of the country's four-month rainy season and bringing relief from intense summer heat.

The weather system has now spread across the entire Lakshadweep archipelago, Kerala and Mahe, as per PTI. It has also extended over the remaining areas of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, indicating further progress of the monsoon across the region.