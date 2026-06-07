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ICE Apprehends Four People After Riots
(MENAFN) US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detained four individuals overnight following violent confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement outside a New Jersey immigration detention facility, US authorities confirmed Saturday.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced the detentions stemmed from disturbances near the Delaney Hall immigration detention center in Newark.
"On the night of June 5, 2026, ICE law enforcement officers arrested four rioters for assaulting law enforcement officers, obstruction, and making threats," Mullin said in a post on the US social media platform X.
Mullin further disclosed that New Jersey state authorities independently apprehended a fifth individual, accused of smashing a vehicle's windshield.
"Anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Rioters will not slow us down and ICE operations remain undeterred," Mullin said.
The latest arrests follow a wave of detentions last week, when New Jersey State Police took multiple individuals into custody outside Delaney Hall after officials imposed an emergency curfew amid escalating clashes between protesters and officers.
The privately operated detention center has become a growing flashpoint for civil unrest. The facility has also faced mounting scrutiny from within, with detainees — some reportedly staging a hunger strike — citing deteriorating food standards and insufficient medical attention.
The Trump administration has firmly rejected those allegations, instead accusing demonstrators of disorderly conduct and physically attacking law enforcement personnel.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced the detentions stemmed from disturbances near the Delaney Hall immigration detention center in Newark.
"On the night of June 5, 2026, ICE law enforcement officers arrested four rioters for assaulting law enforcement officers, obstruction, and making threats," Mullin said in a post on the US social media platform X.
Mullin further disclosed that New Jersey state authorities independently apprehended a fifth individual, accused of smashing a vehicle's windshield.
"Anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Rioters will not slow us down and ICE operations remain undeterred," Mullin said.
The latest arrests follow a wave of detentions last week, when New Jersey State Police took multiple individuals into custody outside Delaney Hall after officials imposed an emergency curfew amid escalating clashes between protesters and officers.
The privately operated detention center has become a growing flashpoint for civil unrest. The facility has also faced mounting scrutiny from within, with detainees — some reportedly staging a hunger strike — citing deteriorating food standards and insufficient medical attention.
The Trump administration has firmly rejected those allegations, instead accusing demonstrators of disorderly conduct and physically attacking law enforcement personnel.
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