India's 'Warmth And Convenience' Can't Be Replicated: Woman's US Vs India Post Goes Viral Netizens React

MENAFN - Live Mint) India's“warmth and convenience” can't be replicated, said an Indian woman living in California. Manali Dey, an Instagram content creator, said that moving abroad has made her value India even more.

Her post has taken the internet by storm, as her point-by-point comparison between the United States and India has gone viral.“You travel abroad... and then realise why India is actually better,” she wrote in the caption of her viral post.

Manali highlighted everything from the dread of expensive American delivery fees and rigid social calendars to the comforting warmth of Indian festivals and random roadside conversations.

The viral post perfectly captured why India's unique blend of cultural connection and daily convenience remains irreplaceable, especially for those who move abroad.

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In her viral post, Manali said, in India,“food arrives before you even finish deciding what to watch on Netflix.” Whereas in the US, she said,“Delivery arrives when promised... but definitely not in 10-20 minutes. And somehow the delivery fee, service fee, convenience fee, and tip cost more than the food itself.”

She said that the customer service in India is polite,“Sir, please stay on the line, we're resolving it.” But in the US, it is“Please listen carefully as our menu options have changed,” followed by 45 minutes of hold music.

Manali Dey said India has ₹50 pani puri, which means instant happiness. But in the US, street food is a $12 sandwich, plus tax and tip.“Why am I spending this much to be sad?” she asked.

On public transport, she said India has“options everywhere - Bus, metro, auto, cab...” However, in the US, if you“miss one bus, your entire day's schedule collapses.”

Manali noted that the festivals too are very different in the two countries; when entire neighbourhoods in India celebrate together with lights, sweets, music, and endless family visits, the US celebrates Diwali from 6 PM to 9 PM“because everyone has work tomorrow.”

In“India festivals actually feel like festivals. Family, food, celebrations, and holidays,” she said, noting that in the US, it's“Happy Diwali!...and see you at the office tomorrow morning.”

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She also highlighted that India has more value for money - In India,“ ₹100 still gets you something useful.” But in the US,“$10 disappears before you even know where it went.”

On healthcare, Manali said, In India, people can simply 'walk into a clinic, meet a doctor, get treated without needing to plan their life around it.” While in the US,“First available appointment is next Thursday. Medical bill arrives before your symptoms leave.”

She also highlighted the luxury of“house help” in India, and contrasted it with the US, saying,“Congratulations. You are now the maid, cook, driver, and maintenance department.”

'Chaotic perfection'

Manali called India“chaotic perfection - It's noisy. It's crowded. It's emotional. It's occasionally frustrating. But it's also warm, welcoming, and full of life.”

After living in the United States, she said, she has realised that it's not about which country is“better” -“The US is an incredible country with amazing opportunities, infrastructure, and quality of life in many ways. But India has something that's hard to explain until you're away from it.”

She noted that India has the warmth of people, the feeling of community, the way festivals bring everyone together, the random conversations, the neighbours who become family, and the culture that makes you feel like you belong.

“Yes, India has flaws. Every country does,” she said, adding that“considering everything India has been through, centuries of invasions, colonial rule, partition, poverty, and countless challenges- the progress we've made in such a short period is remarkable.”

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“From UPI revolutionising payments to some of the world's fastest delivery networks, from affordable healthcare access for millions to a thriving startup ecosystem, India is building things that many countries are now looking at closely,” Manali wrote in the viral post.

She insisted that instead of constantly glorifying other countries, maybe the generation should focus on building an even better India.“Not because India is perfect. But because it's ours.”

“We leave to chase dreams, but somewhere between quiet neighbourhoods, scheduled social lives, and expensive delivery fees, we realise something: No matter where life takes us, there's truly no place like home,” she said.

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Social media users were not very moved by the comparison and said that Manali was“idealising a version of India that really doesn't exist.”

“A lot of the points you mentioned may have been true for you, but they are not valid for every city in India,” a user said.

“If life is so great here- why is literally EVERYONE desperate to move out the first chance they get???” said another user.

A user asked,“What about the basic things? Air quality, cleanliness, value of human life.”