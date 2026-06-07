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US Considers Redirecting Frozen Iranian Assets for Gulf Reconstruction
(MENAFN) The US administration is reportedly exploring plans to redirect frozen Iranian assets toward rebuilding energy and infrastructure facilities damaged in Gulf Arab states during retaliatory strikes attributed to Tehran, according to reports citing media outlets.
The US Treasury Department is said to be examining the use of “all available authorities” to make Iranian-linked assets accessible for reconstruction and repair efforts tied to damage caused by Iran or Iran-aligned groups, according to news agency, which cited a source familiar with the thinking of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
Bloomberg reported that Treasury officials have been instructed to evaluate the scale of damage across US partner states in the Persian Gulf and gather detailed estimates of losses since the escalation of the conflict. The department is also reportedly assessing whether frozen Iranian funds could be used not only for future rebuilding but also for compensation related to previously incurred damage.
The proposal comes amid stalled indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran, with disputes reportedly centering on access to frozen Iranian financial resources. According to reports, Iranian officials have linked progress in talks to the release of approximately $24 billion in blocked assets, as stated by adviser Mohsen Rezaei, a military aide to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
The initiative reflects broader tensions as both sides remain divided over financial conditions tied to any potential diplomatic breakthrough.
The US Treasury Department is said to be examining the use of “all available authorities” to make Iranian-linked assets accessible for reconstruction and repair efforts tied to damage caused by Iran or Iran-aligned groups, according to news agency, which cited a source familiar with the thinking of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
Bloomberg reported that Treasury officials have been instructed to evaluate the scale of damage across US partner states in the Persian Gulf and gather detailed estimates of losses since the escalation of the conflict. The department is also reportedly assessing whether frozen Iranian funds could be used not only for future rebuilding but also for compensation related to previously incurred damage.
The proposal comes amid stalled indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran, with disputes reportedly centering on access to frozen Iranian financial resources. According to reports, Iranian officials have linked progress in talks to the release of approximately $24 billion in blocked assets, as stated by adviser Mohsen Rezaei, a military aide to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
The initiative reflects broader tensions as both sides remain divided over financial conditions tied to any potential diplomatic breakthrough.
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