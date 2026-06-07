Court Sentences Defendant To Death In Anti-Narcotics Officers' Killing Case
Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- The State Security Court on Sunday unanimously sentenced a defendant to death after convicting him in the case related to the killing of three Anti-Narcotics Department personnel.
The court convicted the defendant on five felony charges, including three counts of physical assault against personnel tasked with enforcing the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, resulting in death, in violation of Articles 12/1, C and D of Law No. 23 of 2016 and its amendments.
The court also ordered the confiscation of all seized items in the case.
//Petra// AO
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