Russian Forces Attack DTEK Coal Mine Twice In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Worker Injured
“The enemy attacked a DTEK coal mining enterprise in the Dnipropetrovsk region twice. As a result of a drone strike near the mine, a maintenance mechanic was injured. He is currently receiving the necessary medical care,” the company said in a statement.
A separate attack damaged the facility's life-support infrastructure. Restoration work is currently underway at the site.
DTEK noted that this was the third attack on the enterprise in recent days. The day before, mine worker Yurii Filippov was killed by a Russian drone strike while traveling to work for his shift.Read also: Russians attack Dnipro petrovsk region more than 20 times since yesterday evening, one killed, one wounded
As reported earlier, Russian forces attacked a DTEK thermal power plant on June 5.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
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