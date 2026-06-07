Tamil Nadu Minister Says Corruption Of ₹3,600 Crore Per Year In Tasmac Halted: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prohibition and Excise Minister of Tamil Nadu K Vignesh said that corruption amounting to ₹3,600 crore annually in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) has been stopped. He said the goal of the state government led by CM Vijay was to create a drug-free Tamil Nadu.

Vignesh was quoted by the New Indian Express on Saturday,“A major revolution is now underway in Tasmac. There has been large-scale corruption in liquor sales as well as procurement. The wrongdoings of the past in this department will be exposed one by one," Vignesh said.

"A big syndicate was operating in Tasmac, and our Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has broken it. Whoever indulged in corruption will face strict action without bias,” Vignesh warned.

“For many years, around 88 lakh cases of liquor were procured annually from distilleries. A commission of ₹90 per liquor case, ₹40 per beer carton and ₹20 for wine was going to individuals and people with political backgrounds, amounting to thousands of crores. That practice has now been stopped via a GO on June 5,” Vignesh was quoted as saying.

The minister reportedly said corruption would no longer exist in any department, not just Tasmac.“A huge scam in procurement worth ₹100 crore a month was benefiting individuals who pocketed the money. That has now been brought into the government treasury,” he said, as the New Indian Express.

He further explained the alleged scam in liquor sales while citing court orders. He said the collection of a ₹10 deposit per liquor bottle had been in place only for the past year.

“But for four years before that, excess amounts were collected during sales. In 2021-22, one crore liquor bottles were sold on average per day. At ₹10 per bottle, at least ₹10 crore was collected extra per day. That is ₹300 crore a month and ₹3,600 crore a year. Employees were given a meagre amount, and their names were tarnished,” he claimed.

On issue of selling liquor above MRP

On the long-standing practice of selling liquor above MRP, Vignesh questioned why the DMK had not acted to change it in the past five years.

“By the end of June, the practice of collecting money above MRP will be completely regulated and ended,” he said.

“Employees must avoid collecting an extra ₹10 per bottle beyond the deposit amount. If they continue, strict action will be taken,” Vignesh was quoted as saying.

He clarified that the government had no intention of privatising Tasmac.