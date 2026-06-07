Fuel Shortages Hit Occupied Kakhovka As Residents Stockpiling Sugar And Flour Social Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by journalist Oleh Baturin.

“Kakhovka. There is no gasoline or any other fuel at all, not even from black-market sellers. Fuel is occasionally delivered to Chaplynka, but residents of Kakhovka cannot get there in time to refuel because locals buy everything up immediately. People are stocking up on sugar, flour, and cooking oil,” the journalist wrote.

According to Baturin, bus fares within Kakhovka have risen to 70 rubles, while a trip from Kakhovka to Liubymivka costs 100 rubles. He noted that these prices are several times higher than they were before the arrival of the Russian occupiers and significantly higher than public transport fares in government-controlled Ukraine, even after recent fare increases.

Baturin also said that Kakhovka is facing another problem: a shortage of cash rubles.

“The so-called Russian pensions and other payments from the occupation authorities are transferred to bank cards, which become practically useless because of constant internet outages, power disruptions, and logistical problems,” he wrote.

According to the journalist, residents also cannot rely on bank cards when shopping at local markets for produce and other basic goods.

Only natural deaths allowed to be buried inOleshky, bodies of those killed being taken away

As previously reported by Ukrinform, residents in the temporarily occupied areas of the Kherson region have been purchasing large quantities of essential food products amid growing concerns over shortages.