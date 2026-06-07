Dh1 Offer, Fifa Packages: UAE Hotels Roll Out Staycation Deals For Hijri New Year Break

As UAE residents prepare for another long weekend this Hijri New Year holiday, hotels in the country are rolling out irresistible staycation deals, FIFA World Cup packages, and family-friendly experiences to make the most of it.

Whether you want to sleep in a private villa, extend the break into a workcation, celebrate Italian culture on a private island, or watch football, there's something for everyone.

SO/Uptown Dubai has a brunch and bed experience where residents can get an overnight stay for just Dh1 when booking two of Citronelle's Tiger Brunches. Guests can enjoy a three-hour evening brunch starting at Dh399 per person at Citronelle before enjoying an overnight stay at one of the hotel's rooms.

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Meanwhile, Rixos Al Mairid in Ras Al Khaimah is offering a Summer Villa Escape starting from Dh475 per night. Guests can choose between a bed and breakfast or an all-inclusive stay in private beachfront villas while the main hotel undergoes renovation. For a shorter trip, residents can also opt for the Villa Daycation at Dh549 per couple, which includes day access to a private villa.

“These offers are specifically targeted at UAE residents wanting to enjoy the long weekend,” a hotel spokesperson told Khaleej Times.

Last week, the UAE's Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that Monday, June 15, 2026, will be an official holiday for federal government entities and private sector companies on the occasion of the Hijri New Year 1448. This will give UAE residents a long weekend after the Eid Al Adha break.

For those who want a taste of Italy without leaving the city, the Heart of Europe on the World Islands is hosting its Portofino Festival until June 27 across its hotels: voco Dubai Monaco, voco Dubai Nice, and the Sweden Beach Palace.

Staycationers can enjoy a dazzling showcase of Italian culture, a pool party at the Lagoon Bar, live pizza-making performances by acclaimed Italian chefs and a gala dinner under the showers of the famous Raining Street. There are also various late-night experiences for guests to choose from.

With the FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11, several hotels around are turning into fan zones.

Bridgewater Tavern at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai is offering a match night experience starting from Dhs550, including an overnight stay, a Dh300 F&B credit, and guaranteed seating. The Ultimate Fan Package at Dh995 adds premium seating, breakfast, a spa discount, and late checkout until 4pm.

Across several of the Jumeirah group of hotels, UAE residents can enjoy exclusive staycation rates, two-for-one spa experiences, and complimentary dining for children. At some locations, there are special family programmes, including mini-Olympics – a fun challenge that encourages children to move – and a creative garden activity of wildflower pressing and even foundational literacy and mathematical concept support.

For those who want to turn their staycation into a workcation, voco Bonnington in JLT is offering a package from Dh275 for a 24-hour stay, including meeting room access and pool and gym facilities.

Pet parents can take their beloved furry friends along to Marriott Marquis Dubai Creek, which has a Paw-some Stays package from Dh550 for a one-bedroom apartment – including breakfast for two and pet amenities.

Free meals, late checkout: Eid Al Adha staycation deals in UAE from Dh199 per night UAE residents choose bundle staycation packages in Ras Al Khaimah for Eid Al Adha