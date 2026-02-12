403
TDY @ FGS Global Hires Former CDC Adviser Jeff Reczek
(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - TDY @ FGS Global has hired Jeff Reczek as a partner, adding a former senior CDC adviser and Senate appropriations staffer with experience in federal health policy.
Reczek most recently served as director of the CDC's Washington office at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, advising the CDC director and working with agency leadership and administration officials on the agency's priorities in Congress and across the public health community.
Before joining the CDC, he spent five years as a senior staffer on the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies. In that role, he negotiated annual appropriations and conducted oversight of Health and Human Services operating divisions including the CDC, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, and the Office of the Secretary. He also worked on multiple supplemental funding packages, including COVID-19 measures that provided funding for vaccines, public health and health care providers.
“We're thrilled to have Jeff join the firm,” said Rai Downs and Jennifer Young, founding partners of TDY @ FGS Global.“His experience across both the legislative and executive branches, combined with his relationships throughout the public health community, will be a significant asset to our clients as they work through today's health policy challenges."
Reczek said he is looking forward to building on his public service experience in the private sector, with a particular focus on appropriations work.
“I'm excited to join TDY and to build on my 17 years of public service by advancing public health priorities from a new perspective while working closely with Congress and the administration on behalf of our clients,” he said.“I look forward to supporting clients in achieving their goals, particularly around appropriations, and contributing to the firm's policy expertise and advocacy."
Reczek's hiring follows FGS Global's acquisition of TDY last year.
