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New Book Beyond Gamma Exposure By The CrossVol Derivatives Desk Challenges the GEX-Only Trading Consensus with a Four-Lens Framework Built for Market Chaos
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) New Book Beyond Gamma Exposure By The CrossVol Derivatives Desk Challenges the GEX-Only Trading Consensus with a Four-Lens Framework Built for Market Chaos
A new book from veteran derivatives traders is taking direct aim at one of modern retail trading’s most popular market indicators. Beyond Gamma Exposure argues that Gamma Exposure, or GEX, has become dangerously over-relied upon in options trading circles, especially during the exact kinds of market dislocations that matter most.
Built around five public, time-stamped market calls tied to some of the largest volatility events in recent years, the book introduces a four-lens framework designed to help serious traders identify structural risks before they erupt into headlines.
Among the documented case studies inside the book:
•August 5, 2024 — VIX spikes to 65.73 intraday, the largest single-day volatility surge ever recorded
•January 27, 2025 — Nvidia loses $589 billion during the DeepSeek shock after a public bearish options setup posted 36 hours earlier
•April 2025 — Trump tariff announcements erase $6.6 trillion from global markets in two sessions
•January 30, 2026 — Silver collapses 30% in a single day, triggering the worst one-day crash since 1980
According to Beyond Gamma Exposure, these events were not random surprises but structurally visible setups missed by traders relying too heavily on GEX alone.
The book expands market analysis beyond Gamma Exposure by combining four interconnected lenses:
•Gamma Exposure
•Vega Exposure
•Risk Reversal
•Term Structure + Physical Market Signals
Using real market examples, the CrossVol team demonstrates how volatility regimes change during sovereign crises, physical squeezes, central-bank intervention periods, and liquidity unwinds, environments where traditional GEX models often fail.
Designed for semi-professional options traders, portfolio managers, and advanced retail traders, the book also includes:
•A 30-minute weekly workflow across multiple underlyings
•Cross-asset lead/lag relationship models
•Position sizing using Bayesian Kelly methods
•Python code skeletons for Greeks and 25-delta risk reversals
•Detailed volatility-event breakdowns documented hour by hour
•Twelve appendices including glossary, bibliography, tweet archive, and external references
The CrossVol Team consists of industry veterans with backgrounds spanning FXCM LLC, Goldman Sachs, Société Générale, Knight Capital Group, Allianz, Trafigura, VTB Capital, and other derivatives desks active through the Eurozone sovereign crisis, the SNB floor collapse, Volmageddon 2018, the Covid crash, and recent commodity and volatility dislocations.
Beyond Gamma Exposure is the first release in a planned five-volume series and is accompanied by the CrossVol trading terminal and research platform. It is available for purchase from major retailers including Amazon.
For more information, visit:
CrossVol
Beyond Gamma Exposure: A Four-Lens Framework for Options Traders Who See What GEX Misses
By The CrossVol Derivatives Desk
Independently Published
Published: May 21, 2026
ISBN: 9798197759054
Genre: Trading & Investing
A new book from veteran derivatives traders is taking direct aim at one of modern retail trading’s most popular market indicators. Beyond Gamma Exposure argues that Gamma Exposure, or GEX, has become dangerously over-relied upon in options trading circles, especially during the exact kinds of market dislocations that matter most.
Built around five public, time-stamped market calls tied to some of the largest volatility events in recent years, the book introduces a four-lens framework designed to help serious traders identify structural risks before they erupt into headlines.
Among the documented case studies inside the book:
•August 5, 2024 — VIX spikes to 65.73 intraday, the largest single-day volatility surge ever recorded
•January 27, 2025 — Nvidia loses $589 billion during the DeepSeek shock after a public bearish options setup posted 36 hours earlier
•April 2025 — Trump tariff announcements erase $6.6 trillion from global markets in two sessions
•January 30, 2026 — Silver collapses 30% in a single day, triggering the worst one-day crash since 1980
According to Beyond Gamma Exposure, these events were not random surprises but structurally visible setups missed by traders relying too heavily on GEX alone.
The book expands market analysis beyond Gamma Exposure by combining four interconnected lenses:
•Gamma Exposure
•Vega Exposure
•Risk Reversal
•Term Structure + Physical Market Signals
Using real market examples, the CrossVol team demonstrates how volatility regimes change during sovereign crises, physical squeezes, central-bank intervention periods, and liquidity unwinds, environments where traditional GEX models often fail.
Designed for semi-professional options traders, portfolio managers, and advanced retail traders, the book also includes:
•A 30-minute weekly workflow across multiple underlyings
•Cross-asset lead/lag relationship models
•Position sizing using Bayesian Kelly methods
•Python code skeletons for Greeks and 25-delta risk reversals
•Detailed volatility-event breakdowns documented hour by hour
•Twelve appendices including glossary, bibliography, tweet archive, and external references
The CrossVol Team consists of industry veterans with backgrounds spanning FXCM LLC, Goldman Sachs, Société Générale, Knight Capital Group, Allianz, Trafigura, VTB Capital, and other derivatives desks active through the Eurozone sovereign crisis, the SNB floor collapse, Volmageddon 2018, the Covid crash, and recent commodity and volatility dislocations.
Beyond Gamma Exposure is the first release in a planned five-volume series and is accompanied by the CrossVol trading terminal and research platform. It is available for purchase from major retailers including Amazon.
For more information, visit:
CrossVol
Beyond Gamma Exposure: A Four-Lens Framework for Options Traders Who See What GEX Misses
By The CrossVol Derivatives Desk
Independently Published
Published: May 21, 2026
ISBN: 9798197759054
Genre: Trading & Investing
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