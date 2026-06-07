Robbins Pitches Nine Names Across Three Buckets At Sohn New York 2026

MENAFN - ValueWalk) Larry Robbins moved fast. Taking the stage at the 2026 Sohn New York Conference in a hockey jersey emblazoned with the CVS logo,a nod to his board seat,the Founder and CEO of Glenview Capital Management went straight to the setup. With 41 stocks in the S&P 500 having doubled over the past year while nearly a third of the index sits in the red in an up-30 market, Robbins argued the dispersion is unusual. He titled his presentation“Double Down” and proceeded to deliver nine names in roughly ten minutes.

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Global Payments and Genius Sports at four times earnings AI infrastructure names still look attractive at 20 times 2028 earnings CVS at ten times, Teva at eleven, Viatris at six, Tenet still cheap at 16 times despite tripling

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Robbins organized his world into five categories. Among down stocks: companies that have visibly stumbled, companies that have yet to falter but look like clear roadkill, and the bucket Glenview targets,companies that are resilient but perceived to face existential threats that are simply not there. Among doubled stocks, Glenview is willing to stay involved either when the company is tied to AI infrastructure with rapidly accelerating fundamentals, or when it is a former fallen angel whose valuation remains attractive despite the rally. That funnel produced nine ideas across three sub-buckets: down but coiled spring, doubled with huge momentum, and doubled and still cheap.