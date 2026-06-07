Silver Pitches A Nuclear Supplier With Navy Contract Moat At Sohn 2026

MENAFN - ValueWalk) Alex Silver, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Ananym Capital Management, took the stage at the 2026 Sohn New York Conference on May 12 to pitch a company sitting at the intersection of defense spending, energy security, and the coming wave of commercial nuclear demand. Silver co-founded Ananym in 2024 with Charlie Penner, the former Head of Shareholder Activism at Engine No. 1 who led the proxy fight at ExxonMobil. The firm manages $350 million and describes itself as an engaged investor in higher-quality businesses. The pitch fit that mandate: a durable, defensible business with a government-contract floor and optionality in small modular reactors the market has not yet priced in.

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BWX Technologies: the business and the moat The SMR landscape and the mPower option Paths to upside and downside protection

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Silver laid out multiple paths to more than 100 percent upside from current levels. The base case rests on contracted, sole-sourced government work that has run for over six decades without a safety incident. The upside comes from commercial nuclear exposure, either as a parts-and-services supplier to the small modular reactor wave or, more boldly, as a reactor developer in its own right. Few companies in the nuclear space carry both revenue today and a credible claim on the SMR buildout ahead.