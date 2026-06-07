Silver Pitches A Nuclear Supplier With Navy Contract Moat At Sohn 2026
Table of ContentsToggle
- BWX Technologies: the business and the moat The SMR landscape and the mPower option Paths to upside and downside protection
Silver laid out multiple paths to more than 100 percent upside from current levels. The base case rests on contracted, sole-sourced government work that has run for over six decades without a safety incident. The upside comes from commercial nuclear exposure, either as a parts-and-services supplier to the small modular reactor wave or, more boldly, as a reactor developer in its own right. Few companies in the nuclear space carry both revenue today and a credible claim on the SMR buildout ahead.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment