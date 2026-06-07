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Chinese Medical Team Delivers Free Healthcare Services in Rural Cameroon
(MENAFN) Free medical services were offered to residents of Ngat-Bane, a village in Cameroon’s Centre region near the capital Yaoundé, as the 25th batch of the Chinese medical team carried out a community health outreach program, according to reports.
More than 230 patients received consultations and treatment across a wide range of specialties, including internal medicine, surgery, orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, acupuncture, and rehabilitation.
The mayor of Mbalmayo, Dieudonné Zang Mba Obele, expressed appreciation for the initiative, saying it helps strengthen ties between Cameroon and China.
He stated: "I believe that the friendly relationship between China and Cameroon allows us to organize these events every year for the most disadvantaged populations. Some cannot even reach the hospital, and some cannot even get to Mbalmayo. As you can see, there are women, young people, and children who received free care today. They were examined, they were treated, and they were given medication,"
Members of the Chinese medical team said they were encouraged by the opportunity to ease patients’ suffering, emphasizing their commitment to providing care with professionalism and compassion. They added that such missions help local communities experience goodwill and support from China.
More than 230 patients received consultations and treatment across a wide range of specialties, including internal medicine, surgery, orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, acupuncture, and rehabilitation.
The mayor of Mbalmayo, Dieudonné Zang Mba Obele, expressed appreciation for the initiative, saying it helps strengthen ties between Cameroon and China.
He stated: "I believe that the friendly relationship between China and Cameroon allows us to organize these events every year for the most disadvantaged populations. Some cannot even reach the hospital, and some cannot even get to Mbalmayo. As you can see, there are women, young people, and children who received free care today. They were examined, they were treated, and they were given medication,"
Members of the Chinese medical team said they were encouraged by the opportunity to ease patients’ suffering, emphasizing their commitment to providing care with professionalism and compassion. They added that such missions help local communities experience goodwill and support from China.
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