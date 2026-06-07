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12.9M Chinese Students Sit Gaokao Under AI Anti-Cheat Watch
(MENAFN) Millions of students flooded examination centers across China on Sunday to sit the world's largest college entrance examination — the gaokao — as authorities deployed an sweeping arsenal of measures, including AI-powered anti-cheating systems, to safeguard the integrity of the high-stakes test, state media reported.
This year's gaokao drew 12.9 million registered candidates, a decline of 450,000 from 2025, when approximately 13.35 million students enrolled for the exam, according to China's Ministry of Education. To accommodate the massive field of test-takers, authorities established 7,981 testing centers and roughly 348,000 individual examination rooms nationwide. Chinese language and mathematics headlined the first day of testing, the English-language Global Times reported.
Security protocols reached new technological heights this cycle. Authorities rolled out AI-powered surveillance systems and smart security screening gates to combat cheating, while candidates were strictly barred from carrying mobile phones, smartwatches, smart glasses, or any wireless communication devices into testing venues.
Scenes outside examination halls captured the weight of the moment. In Beijing, students and parents began congregating at testing centers hours before the first papers were distributed. Many mothers arrived dressed in qipao — a traditional Chinese garment that has become a widely observed good-luck ritual during gaokao season. Police officers and volunteers were stationed to assist families, while dedicated service stations helped candidates resolve last-minute identification complications on-site.
In Yuncheng, located in the northern Shanxi province, examination centers were outfitted with cooling facilities, backup audio systems, and round-the-clock medical support to ensure uninterrupted conditions throughout the two-day exam.
Beyond logistics, this year's gaokao also signals a broader academic shift. Chinese universities have introduced a wave of new undergraduate programs — including embodied intelligence, brain-computer science, low-altitude economy and management, and marine intelligence and unmanned technologies — reflecting the country's push to align higher education with its evolving strategic and industrial ambitions.
This year's gaokao drew 12.9 million registered candidates, a decline of 450,000 from 2025, when approximately 13.35 million students enrolled for the exam, according to China's Ministry of Education. To accommodate the massive field of test-takers, authorities established 7,981 testing centers and roughly 348,000 individual examination rooms nationwide. Chinese language and mathematics headlined the first day of testing, the English-language Global Times reported.
Security protocols reached new technological heights this cycle. Authorities rolled out AI-powered surveillance systems and smart security screening gates to combat cheating, while candidates were strictly barred from carrying mobile phones, smartwatches, smart glasses, or any wireless communication devices into testing venues.
Scenes outside examination halls captured the weight of the moment. In Beijing, students and parents began congregating at testing centers hours before the first papers were distributed. Many mothers arrived dressed in qipao — a traditional Chinese garment that has become a widely observed good-luck ritual during gaokao season. Police officers and volunteers were stationed to assist families, while dedicated service stations helped candidates resolve last-minute identification complications on-site.
In Yuncheng, located in the northern Shanxi province, examination centers were outfitted with cooling facilities, backup audio systems, and round-the-clock medical support to ensure uninterrupted conditions throughout the two-day exam.
Beyond logistics, this year's gaokao also signals a broader academic shift. Chinese universities have introduced a wave of new undergraduate programs — including embodied intelligence, brain-computer science, low-altitude economy and management, and marine intelligence and unmanned technologies — reflecting the country's push to align higher education with its evolving strategic and industrial ambitions.
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