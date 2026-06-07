CBI Raids 6 Locations Linked With Alleged ₹661 Crore Scam - IDFC First Bank, AU Finance Bank On Radar
"The search operations were carried out at premises located in Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Delhi NCR, which include residential premises of senior public servants of Haryana Cadre and M/s. Vipam Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. and its Director in connection with irregularities committed and with regard to receipt of proceeds of crime," the CBI said in a statement.
According to the agency, evidence has surfaced suggesting that the public servants "had colluded with bank officials and had facilitated in opening of accounts, transfer of funds and subsequent diversion thereof."
It is alleged that undue advantages were received for their facilitation and inaction in the case involving IDFC First Bank/AU Finance Bank.
"M/s. Vipam Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. Noida, was found to have received the crime proceeds into the account which was subsequently transferred into Director's personnel account," the agency said in the press statement.
CBI has also seized multiple documents, including "Incriminating documents, Digital devices, Property Documents and other relevant material."
The CBI has taken over the case State Vigilance & ACB Haryana and two cases originally registered at the Economic Offences Police Station, Chandigarh.
"The cases pertain to criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of government funds, and related offences allegedly committed in connivance with bank officials and public servants," according to the CBI.
Eight departments of Government of Haryana and 02 department of UT Chandigarh (Municipal Corporation Chandigarh) and CREST Chandigarh were affected by this fraud leading to misappropriation of ₹661 Crores.
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