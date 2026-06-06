Bhutan Bitcoin Transfers Add Pressure As BTC Faces Key Support Test

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Fresh on-chain activity from Bhutan-linked Bitcoin wallets has added pressure to an already weak crypto market. Several large Bitcoin transfers emerged within a single day, while analysts projected deeper downside risks. Meanwhile, Bitcoin continued trading near critical support levels after recent macroeconomic developments triggered renewed selling pressure.

Bhutan Government-Linked Wallets Move Over $67 Million in Bitcoin

Blockchain tracking data showed multiple Bitcoin transfers from wallets linked to Bhutan on Saturday. The transactions totaled more than 1,095 BTC and exceeded $67 million in value. The transfers attracted attention during a period of heightened market volatility.

The largest transfer involved nearly 365 BTC, valued at approximately $22.26 million. Other notable transactions included 188 BTC and 150 BTC, worth over $20 million combined. Several smaller transfers ranged from 1 BTC to more than 100 BTC.

The cumulative value of the identified transactions surpassed $67 million at current prices. Blockchain records indicated a series of staggered transfers throughout the day, and market participants linked the activity to broader concerns about Bitcoin supply pressure.

Background data from Arkham Intelligence indicated that Bhutan previously reduced substantial Bitcoin holdings. The country accumulated large reserves through state-backed mining operations over recent years, though officials have disputed reports suggesting direct Bitcoin sales.

The latest transfers arrived during a period of uncertainty across digital asset markets. Traders also responded to macroeconomic concerns and shifting risk sentiment, so the transactions received additional attention despite limited official clarification.

Bitcoin remained under pressure following recent weakness across major cryptocurrencies. Selling activity increased after economic data affected expectations for monetary policy, and large wallet movements added another factor influencing market sentiment.

Bitcoin Holds Above $60,000 as Downside Targets Emerge

Bitcoin experienced renewed volatility after falling sharply during recent trading sessions. The asset dropped to nearly $59,100 before recovering above the $61,000 level, but the recovery remained limited as bearish sentiment persisted.

Market analysts pointed to weakening momentum indicators on higher timeframes. Several technical signals suggested that selling pressure remained elevated, and traders focused on whether Bitcoin could maintain support above $60,000.

The daily Relative Strength Index reached levels not seen since previous major market declines. Broader market conditions continued to reflect risk-off behavior among participants, leading analysts to maintain cautious near-term price expectations.

Technical projections identified $55,000 as a major support zone below current levels. Additional support areas appeared between $50,000 and $54,000 if weakness persists, and many forecasts highlighted those levels as possible downside targets.

Prediction markets reflected growing expectations of further price declines, with market probabilities indicating a strong chance of a move toward $55,000. Traders continued evaluating economic conditions and liquidity trends.

Bitcoin remained above the important $60,000 threshold despite recent selling pressure. Nevertheless, another breakdown could expose the asset to lower support zones, keeping market attention centered on whether buyers can defend current levels.

Analysts Project Possible Bitcoin Bottom Near $48,000

Several market analysts outlined scenarios involving deeper Bitcoin corrections during this cycle. Some projections suggested prices could fall below the $50,000 mark, though expectations varied regarding the ultimate bottom for the downturn.

Analyst Ted Pillows rejected forecasts calling for a decline toward $30,000 and instead identified a potential bottom range between $48,000 and $50,000. His outlook aligned with several recent bearish market projections.

Other market commentators also identified sub-$50,000 levels as potential support zones. Their assessments reflected ongoing concerns about weakening market momentum, while uncertainty surrounding global economic conditions continued affecting sentiment.

Recent forecasts from other industry figures similarly pointed to additional downside risk. These projections emerged as Bitcoin struggled to establish a sustained recovery, and market participants continued assessing lower price scenarios.

Despite bearish projections, Bitcoin maintained a position above key support levels and preserved a significant portion of gains recorded over previous years. Continued selling pressure, however, could challenge those supports in coming sessions.

The latest Bhutan-linked Bitcoin transfers coincided with these bearish market forecasts. Traders evaluated broader economic developments and technical signals as Bitcoin entered a critical period, with analysts debating whether support can hold or prices could slide toward the $48,000 region.

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