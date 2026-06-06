External Power Supply Restored At Zaporizhzhya NPP After 15-Hour Blackout, IAEA Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The IAEA reported this on the social media platform X, according to Ukrinform.

“Off-site power was restored to the ZNPP this morning after a 15-hour outage, when the site had to rely on emergency diesel generators for electricity to cool its six shutdown reactors,” the statement said.

It is noted that this was the 18th loss of external power supply during the war, making it one of the longest.

secures ceasefire for repairs to power line supplying ZNP

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi highlighted the extreme vulnerability of the power grid and emphasized the urgent need to carry out planned repair work on power lines under the protection of a ceasefire brokered by the IAEA.

As reported by Ukrinform, the International Atomic Energy Agency announced on Friday, June 5, that it had secured a temporary local ceasefir between Ukraine and Russia, which will allow for the repair of the power line to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Photo: Kostiiantyn Liberov