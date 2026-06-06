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US Embassy in Ankara Commended for Iran World Cup Visa Processing
(MENAFN) US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack on Friday expressed appreciation to his embassy personnel for their efforts in handling visa applications for Iran’s national football squad.
He stated on US social media platform X that “Proud of our outstanding team at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara for their work processing visas for Iran’s national football team on their road to the @FIFAWorldCup in the United States," he wrote on US social media company X.
He further highlighted the idea of global connection and the role of sport in bringing people together, noting that "sports transcends borders, and we look forward to welcoming competitors and fans from around the world.”
According to earlier media reports, a White House official indicated that Iranian footballers had been granted entry permissions to the United States roughly 10 days prior to their first match scheduled in Los Angeles.
The visa situation has become one of the key issues for Iran ahead of the World Cup. While the national team is set to base its preparations in Tijuana, Mexico, all three of its Group G fixtures will take place within the United States.
Iran has been conducting its pre-tournament training camp in the Turkish coastal city of Antalya since May 19.
He stated on US social media platform X that “Proud of our outstanding team at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara for their work processing visas for Iran’s national football team on their road to the @FIFAWorldCup in the United States," he wrote on US social media company X.
He further highlighted the idea of global connection and the role of sport in bringing people together, noting that "sports transcends borders, and we look forward to welcoming competitors and fans from around the world.”
According to earlier media reports, a White House official indicated that Iranian footballers had been granted entry permissions to the United States roughly 10 days prior to their first match scheduled in Los Angeles.
The visa situation has become one of the key issues for Iran ahead of the World Cup. While the national team is set to base its preparations in Tijuana, Mexico, all three of its Group G fixtures will take place within the United States.
Iran has been conducting its pre-tournament training camp in the Turkish coastal city of Antalya since May 19.
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