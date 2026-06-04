Fire Breaks Out At Hotel In Delhi's Humayunpur Day After Malviya Nagar Tragedy, No Casualties Reported

MENAFN - Live Mint)A fire broke out in the basement of a hotel in Humayunpur Village near Safdarjung Enclave on Thursday evening, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Fire officials said they received a call about the incident at 7:06 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot for firefighting and rescue operations.

The blaze had spread to furniture stored in the basement but was brought under control within around 15 minutes, according to officials.

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The development comes a day after a devastating fire at a guest house in Delhi's Malviya Nagar claimed 21 lives. Investigators have since uncovered several alleged safety lapses at the property, while preliminary findings indicate that most victims died from suffocation and smoke inhalation rather than burn injuries, sources said on Thursday.

As part of the investigation, police carried out a room-by-room search of the guest house and recovered nearly 50-60 mobile phones. Around 30 passports were also found on the premises, sources added.

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Investigators noted that the rooms remained extremely hot even after the fire had been extinguished, underscoring the intensity of the blaze and the significant impact of heat and smoke inside the building.

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So far, five victims have been identified, while efforts are continuing to establish the identities of the remaining deceased.