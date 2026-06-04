Education Above All Celebrates 74 Afghan Scholars' Graduation From 27 US Host Institutions

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, with the support of its strategic partner, the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), celebrated the graduation of 74 Afghan students supported by the Qatar Scholarship for Afghans Project at a ceremony on June 2.

The graduates, representing 27 host institutions across the United States, completed or are expected to complete their degree programmes during Fall 2025, Spring 2026, and Summer 2026. The ceremony brought together graduates, partners, academic institutions, and representatives from EAA Foundation, QFFD, the Institute of International Education, and Afghan Future Fund.

The Qatar Scholarship for Afghans Project was established to provide access to higher education for 426 Afghan students whose education was interrupted, enabling them to continue their academic journeys in safe and supportive learning environments at host universities throughout the United States. Through comprehensive scholarship support, the project helps students pursue undergraduate and graduate degrees, rebuild their futures, and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mohammed Saad al-Kubaisi, CEO of EAA Foundation, said:“Today, we celebrate more than an academic achievement. We celebrate the courage, discipline, and determination of Afghan students who continued their education despite disruption, uncertainty, and difficult personal circumstances.

“At Education Above All Foundation, we believe that education is a pathway to dignity, opportunity, stability, and long-term development. The Qatar Scholarship for Afghans Project reflects this belief by ensuring that young people affected by crisis are not defined by the challenges they have faced, but by the potential they carry.”

“We are proud to stand with these graduates as they enter the next chapter of their lives. Their success is a powerful reminder that when the right pathways are created, young people can rise with confidence, purpose, and hope. I would also like to express our sincere appreciation to Qatar Fund for Development, the Institute of International Education, Afghan Future Fund, and the host universities for their commitment and partnership in making this journey possible,” al-Kubaisi added.