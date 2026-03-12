RTA Wins Five Regional And International Awards For Excellence In Human Capital Management

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 11th March 2026:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has secured five prestigious regional and international awards in the fields of corporate excellence and human capital management, recognising its strategic efforts to develop the human resources ecosystem, strengthen investment in talent, and foster a sustainable work environment based on innovation, governance, and measurable results. This achievement underscores RTA's position as a leading organisation in adopting global best practices in human capital management and embedding a culture of corporate excellence.

Athari Mohamed added:“This distinguished achievement reflects the maturity of RTA's corporate experience and its leadership in adopting global best practices in talent management, learning and development, and quality of working life, in line with its vision The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility. RTA's efforts resulted in four prestigious international awards from Brandon Hall Group, a global leader in research, advisory services, and corporate excellence in the field of human resources.”

The awards included Best HR Leader, recognising the strategic leadership approach through which RTA has established an integrated model for managing human capital; Best Competencies and Skill Development, in recognition of RTA's efforts in building an integrated development ecosystem and aligning learning programmes with strategic objectives, thereby strengthening the readiness of future leaders and talent; and Best Use of Assessments for Talent Management, awarded for RTA's scientific methodology in measuring competencies and supporting recruitment and development decisions based on accurate data and analysis. In addition, RTA received the fourth award, Best Talent Acquisition Process, in recognition of a modern recruitment system that has redefined the candidate experience through digital solutions and the alignment of workforce planning with RTA's strategic priorities .

At the regional level, RTA also won a fifth award, Best Wellness Program Award, from the HRM Summit Awards, for its integrated programme in corporate health management and adoption of workplace wellbeing concepts into its overall strategy, contributing to higher levels of employee happiness and enhancing the sustainability of corporate performance.

Posted on: Wednesday, March 11, 2026 3:05:00 PM