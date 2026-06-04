Qatar: A Premier Destination For Sustainable Tourism Landmarks

MENAFN - Gulf Times) In celebration of World Environment Day today, Visit Qatar is highlighting a diverse range of sustainable tourism destinations and experiences that reflect Qatar's unwavering commitment to sustainable development and responsible tourism.

In alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Tourism Strategy 2030, sustainability continues to play a pivotal role in the development of the country's tourism sector.

This is achieved by expanding sustainable infrastructure and promoting eco-friendly hospitality practices, ensuring tourism experiences that strike a perfect balance between modern development and environmental responsibility.

Across the country, both visitors and residents can explore tourism experiences and destinations that embody Qatar's shift towards sustainability.

These are driven by initiatives designed to preserve natural resources and support long-term development.

* Msheireb Downtown Doha

Blending heritage, hospitality and innovation, Msheireb Downtown Doha offers visitors a unique way to experience the heart of the city.

Home to leading hotels, acclaimed restaurants, cultural attractions and public spaces, it is within easy reach of Souq Waqif, the Corniche and Msheireb Museums.

Recognised as the world's first fully built smart and sustainable city district, it incorporates energy-efficient buildings, water conservation measures and a fully electric tram network.

* Lusail City

As one of Qatar's largest planned cities, Lusail City combines residential communities, hotels, offices, retail and leisure attractions within a sustainably designed urban environment.

Home to destinations such as Place Vendôme, Lusail Marina Promenade, Maha Island and Winter Wonderland Qatar, the city incorporates district cooling systems, water conservation measures, green spaces, pedestrian pathways and cycling routes.

* Doha Metro

The Doha Metro plays a key role in supporting sustainable mobility across Qatar.

Connecting major cultural, commercial, sporting and tourism attractions, it provides residents and visitors with a fast, efficient and environmentally conscious way to explore the country.

* Public Parks and Green Spaces

Green spaces form an important part of Qatar's urban landscape, providing opportunities for recreation, wellbeing and community engagement.

Destinations such as Al Bidda Park, Oxygen Park, Katar Hills, Aspire Park, and Lusail's public parks offer accessible outdoor spaces that support biodiversity and encourage active lifestyles.

* Sustainable Stadiums

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums have set unprecedented global standards in the sustainability of major sporting events, with all venues earning the Global Sustainability Assessment System certification.

These monumental structures embody environmental innovation; Stadium 974 is the first fully demountable stadium built using shipping containers, while Education City Stadium achieved a five-star rating for its exceptional efficiency.

The design of Al Bayt Stadium significantly reduced cooling energy requirements, and Lusail Stadium utilised an advanced roof design to optimise energy consumption.

Visit Qatar continues to support the development and promotion of sustainable tourism experiences that align with national priorities and evolving visitor expectations.

By showcasing destinations and initiatives that prioritise environmental responsibility, Visit Qatar aims to encourage more conscious travel while reinforcing Qatar's position as a destination offering diverse, authentic, and high-quality experiences year-round.