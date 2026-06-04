Talabat, TOD By Bein Team Up To Elevate FIFA World Cup 2026 Experience

As the Mena (Middle East and North Africa) region gears up for the FIFA World Cup 2026, talabat has announced a partnership with TOD by beIN, the exclusive streaming platform for the tournament, to bring fans a more seamless and rewarding match-day experience from home.

Users of talabat who subscribe to or renew a talabat pro annual plan will unlock a complimentary one-year entertainment subscription to the platform from today, giving them access to live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 alongside year-round benefits across talabat's ecosystem.

As talabat's premium subscription programme, talabat pro offers customers greater convenience and value across food, groceries, and everyday essentials, with benefits including free delivery, exclusive savings, and additional perks through Solo and Family plans.

“We know that, for our customers, game night is about uninterrupted excitement and creating moments with the people who matter most,” said Moiza Saeed, senior director of partnerships at talabat.“Through our partnership with TOD, we're bringing together premium sports entertainment and the everyday convenience of talabat pro to help customers create the ultimate home stadium experience – from match streaming to meals, snacks, and everything in between.”

Across the Mena region, football is more than sport – it is a shared cultural moment that brings families and friends together around the screen and the table.

Through this partnership, talabat and TOD are combining world-class entertainment with everyday convenience, making it easier for fans to enjoy the tournament with their favourite meals, groceries, and essentials delivered directly to their door.

John-Paul Mckerlie, vice-president of Marketing & Sales at TOD by beIN, said: "As excitement builds towards the FIFA World Cup 2026, our partnership with talabat brings together two brands committed to delivering exceptional digital experiences.”

“Through TOD by beIN, customers will enjoy seamless access to every match alongside premium entertainment for the entire family, while benefiting from the convenience and value that talabat is known for,” he said.“Together, we're creating a more connected, rewarding, and engaging entertainment experience for audiences across the region.”

Fans will enjoy the tournament at its very best through TOD by beIN's advanced viewing features, including MultiView, 4K/HDR streaming, interactive timelines, real-time engagement, and automatic match highlights.

Beyond the World Cup, TOD by beIN will extend a rich library of premium Arabic, Turkish, and Western content, ensuring there is something for every member of the family.

The talabat pro and TOD by beIN annual bundles are now available to users across all talabat markets through the talabat app, with Solo and Family yearly plans available.

Customers can visit the talabat pro section in-app to subscribe and unlock access ahead of the tournament.