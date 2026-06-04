Inspection Campaign On Limousine Cars Finds Three Violations

A three-day inspection campaign, conducted during Eid al-Adha, targeting limousine cars owned by companies engaged in passenger transportation via electronic applications, has reported three violations.

Legal action has been taken against the cars in violation, as per the laws in place.

The campaign was conducted by the Ministry of Transport (MoT), in co-ordination with the Ministry of Interior (MoI)'s Public Transport Security Department.

A total of 66 limousines were inspected for potential violations of applicable laws and regulations regarding safety, reliability, and quality of service.

The campaign covered multiple areas across Qatar, with particular focus on the vital areas that see large visitor turnout during the Eid holidays.

The MoT focuses on the destinations and landmarks that attract the most visitors during public occasions and holidays.