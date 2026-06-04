Sea Breeze And Sberbank Sign Agreement On Implementation Of Technological Solutions In Azerbaijan - Emin Agalarov
"Today, we signed an agreement with Sberbank to integrate their high technologies not only into the Sea Breeze project but also beyond Sea Breeze across the territory of Azerbaijan. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia is developing in many directions, including the economy, transport, and technology. The Sea Breeze project was initiated around 20 years ago and over this time has turned into a major development project," he said.
As Agalarov noted, several million square meters of real estate have already been built within the framework of the project, while 4.5 million square meters are simultaneously under construction: "The total volume of the project will amount to 30 million square meters."
According to him, around 50,000 residents currently live in Sea Breeze, and in the future, the city will be designed for 500,000 people.--
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