Greece Lodges Second Diplomatic Protest To Ukraine Over Unmanned Naval Drone

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to according to Greek Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Lana Zochiou, Ukrinform reports, citing Ekathimerini.

The demarches followed findings by Greece's armed forces general staff. Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis briefed European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the findings while attending an informal EU foreign ministers' meeting last week in Limassol, Cyprus.

Athens submitted both verbal and written demarches to the Ukrainian Embassy in Athens and to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry in Kyiv. Greek officials said Kyiv has not yet responded to issues raised either directly by Gerapetritis or through the formal demarches.

Greece issues demarche to Ukraine over sea drone

Greece highlighted four main concerns. First, it argued that the activity of a Cossack Mamai unmanned surface vehicle near Lefkada amounted to the transfer of military operations into the Mediterranean, far from the war's actual front line, creating risks for Greece's national security and economy.

Second, Athens said the drone's presence in Greek territorial waters endangered maritime traffic and could have caused loss of civilian life as well as major environmental damage.

Third, Greece said Ukraine's right to self-defense, while fully respected, could not serve as justification for such actions.

Fourth, Athens expressed strong opposition and called on Ukraine to refrain from similar actions and from what it described as the unjustified transfer of military operations into the Mediterranean.

Zochiou reiterated Greece's support for efforts toward a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine, respect for international law and national sovereignty.

"Greece supports the end of hostilities. And, as the foreign minister has said, a war does not end through its expansion," she added.

An unmanned surface vessel was discovered by fishermen on May 7 in waters off the southern coast of Lefkada in the Ionian Sea. The vessel was handed over to the Hellenic Coast Guard, which launched an investigation. It was later identified as a Magura V5.

On May 12, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi stated that Ukraine did not yet have information about the drone found in Greece and was prepared to cooperate in investigating the incident if it received a corresponding request from the Greek side.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine