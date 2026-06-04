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Russian Navy Announces Succession Missile Launch from Nuclear Submarine
(MENAFN) Russia’s Northern Fleet has announced the successful testing of a missile launched from the nuclear-powered submarine Arkhangelsk during exercises in the Arctic region.
According to military officials, the submarine fired an Oniks cruise missile while submerged in the Barents Sea. The missile reportedly struck a designated target simulating a surface vessel at a distance of approximately 200 kilometers.
The Arkhangelsk is the third submarine built under Russia’s Project 885M Yasen-M program. These upgraded fourth-generation submarines are designed with a reduced acoustic signature, making them more difficult for sonar systems to detect and track.
In addition to the Oniks missile system, Yasen-M-class submarines are equipped to carry Kalibr cruise missiles and Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, giving them the capability to engage a wide range of targets.
The Arkhangelsk officially entered service with the Russian Northern Fleet in December 2024 and is among the newest additions to the country's submarine force.
During a visit to the vessel last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised its capabilities, describing it as “the most modern, the best-equipped, capable of performing a wide variety of tasks.”
He also highlighted the versatility of the Yasen-M fleet, stating that the submarines “can do everything,” emphasizing their ability to engage targets beneath the water, on the sea surface and on land.
According to military officials, the submarine fired an Oniks cruise missile while submerged in the Barents Sea. The missile reportedly struck a designated target simulating a surface vessel at a distance of approximately 200 kilometers.
The Arkhangelsk is the third submarine built under Russia’s Project 885M Yasen-M program. These upgraded fourth-generation submarines are designed with a reduced acoustic signature, making them more difficult for sonar systems to detect and track.
In addition to the Oniks missile system, Yasen-M-class submarines are equipped to carry Kalibr cruise missiles and Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, giving them the capability to engage a wide range of targets.
The Arkhangelsk officially entered service with the Russian Northern Fleet in December 2024 and is among the newest additions to the country's submarine force.
During a visit to the vessel last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised its capabilities, describing it as “the most modern, the best-equipped, capable of performing a wide variety of tasks.”
He also highlighted the versatility of the Yasen-M fleet, stating that the submarines “can do everything,” emphasizing their ability to engage targets beneath the water, on the sea surface and on land.
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