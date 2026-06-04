403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Unveils USD58M Armenia Aid Package After Russia's Trade Squeeze
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Thursday a sweeping support package for Armenia following Moscow's decision to tighten restrictions on Armenian agricultural imports — a move she condemned as deliberate economic warfare.
"We are preparing an EU support package. It includes immediate financial assistance, worth over 50 million euro ($58 million). And more will come," von der Leyen said in a written statement issued after a call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The Commission chief pulled no punches in assigning blame. "This is nothing short of economic coercion, and it is unacceptable. By extending export restrictions on Armenian products, Moscow is weaponising economic relations for political pressure," she said.
The package includes targeted measures to ease trade flows for key Armenian sectors, with the flower industry among those earmarked for relief. "A shipment of 10,000 flowers is planned to arrive in Latvia tomorrow. Others will follow," von der Leyen added.
Looking beyond immediate aid, she pointed to longer-term structural commitments. "Over the longer term, I expressed Europe's commitment to deliver on the ambitious Connectivity Partnership concluded at the summit. The recent reopening of trade routes with Türkiye, including the railway connection through Georgia and Türkiye, is an excellent step forward," she said, referencing pledges made at a recent summit in Yerevan.
Von der Leyen also confirmed that both sides had agreed to establish a joint EU-Armenia task force to coordinate cooperation across all areas.
The announcement follows Russia's agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor expanding its ban on Armenian produce Monday, with the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision citing rising import violations as justification for prohibiting shipments of grapes, cherries, sweet cherries, and apricots.
"We are preparing an EU support package. It includes immediate financial assistance, worth over 50 million euro ($58 million). And more will come," von der Leyen said in a written statement issued after a call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The Commission chief pulled no punches in assigning blame. "This is nothing short of economic coercion, and it is unacceptable. By extending export restrictions on Armenian products, Moscow is weaponising economic relations for political pressure," she said.
The package includes targeted measures to ease trade flows for key Armenian sectors, with the flower industry among those earmarked for relief. "A shipment of 10,000 flowers is planned to arrive in Latvia tomorrow. Others will follow," von der Leyen added.
Looking beyond immediate aid, she pointed to longer-term structural commitments. "Over the longer term, I expressed Europe's commitment to deliver on the ambitious Connectivity Partnership concluded at the summit. The recent reopening of trade routes with Türkiye, including the railway connection through Georgia and Türkiye, is an excellent step forward," she said, referencing pledges made at a recent summit in Yerevan.
Von der Leyen also confirmed that both sides had agreed to establish a joint EU-Armenia task force to coordinate cooperation across all areas.
The announcement follows Russia's agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor expanding its ban on Armenian produce Monday, with the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision citing rising import violations as justification for prohibiting shipments of grapes, cherries, sweet cherries, and apricots.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment