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U.S. House Votes to Strip Trump's War Powers Against Iran
(MENAFN) The U.S. House of Representatives dealt President Donald Trump an unusual political blow Wednesday, voting to curtail his authority to sustain military operations against Iran — with four Republicans breaking ranks to side with Democrats.
The resolution cleared the chamber by a narrow 215-208 margin, formally directing Trump to pull U.S. forces from the conflict unless Congress grants explicit authorization to continue.
The vote marks a significant, if symbolic, shift — three prior war powers resolutions had each fallen short in the House by thin margins, while seven comparable measures have similarly stalled in the Senate.
Should the resolution clear both chambers, it would almost certainly face a presidential veto from Trump.
When hostilities first broke out, Trump commanded near-unanimous support within Republican ranks. But as the conflict stretched on without a clear resolution in sight, cracks began to emerge, with a growing number of Republicans showing signs of doubt.
With midterm elections looming and gasoline prices continuing to climb, anxiety within the GOP is mounting over the war's potential to damage the party's standing heading into the November vote.
The resolution cleared the chamber by a narrow 215-208 margin, formally directing Trump to pull U.S. forces from the conflict unless Congress grants explicit authorization to continue.
The vote marks a significant, if symbolic, shift — three prior war powers resolutions had each fallen short in the House by thin margins, while seven comparable measures have similarly stalled in the Senate.
Should the resolution clear both chambers, it would almost certainly face a presidential veto from Trump.
When hostilities first broke out, Trump commanded near-unanimous support within Republican ranks. But as the conflict stretched on without a clear resolution in sight, cracks began to emerge, with a growing number of Republicans showing signs of doubt.
With midterm elections looming and gasoline prices continuing to climb, anxiety within the GOP is mounting over the war's potential to damage the party's standing heading into the November vote.
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