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Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Deal Struck After Washington Talks
(MENAFN) Israel and Lebanon reached a ceasefire agreement Wednesday, following trilateral negotiations held in Washington, according to a joint statement released by both nations alongside the United States.
The truce carries firm conditions — it hinges on a complete halt to Hezbollah fire and the full withdrawal of all Hezbollah operatives from the South Litani Sector, the joint statement specified.
Both nations also agreed to move forward with the establishment of designated "pilot zones" inside Lebanon from which the Iran-backed militant organization Hezbollah would be barred entirely.
Within those zones, "Lebanese Armed Forces will take exclusive control of the territory to the exclusion of all non-state actors," according to the statement, which was issued at the conclusion of a fourth round of U.S.-mediated high-level talks convened at the U.S. State Department in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A fifth round of negotiations between Israel and Lebanon has already been scheduled for later this month. The statement noted the talks would be held "with a view toward reaching a comprehensive agreement."
The truce carries firm conditions — it hinges on a complete halt to Hezbollah fire and the full withdrawal of all Hezbollah operatives from the South Litani Sector, the joint statement specified.
Both nations also agreed to move forward with the establishment of designated "pilot zones" inside Lebanon from which the Iran-backed militant organization Hezbollah would be barred entirely.
Within those zones, "Lebanese Armed Forces will take exclusive control of the territory to the exclusion of all non-state actors," according to the statement, which was issued at the conclusion of a fourth round of U.S.-mediated high-level talks convened at the U.S. State Department in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A fifth round of negotiations between Israel and Lebanon has already been scheduled for later this month. The statement noted the talks would be held "with a view toward reaching a comprehensive agreement."
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